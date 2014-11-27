Tottenham-Partizan clash temporarily suspended

There was little on the field for the home fans to get excited about in the first half at White Hart Lane on Thursday.

Yet a series of intrusions provided drama of an unusual nature, leading officials to call a temporary halt to the fixture in the 40th minute with the score locked at 0-0.

Unconfirmed reports suggested that all three invaders were wearing similar shirts promoting the same company.

Play subsequently resumed after a short break.

Tottenham can qualify for the competition's knockout rounds with a victory against their already-eliminated opponents.

A draw will also be enough for Spurs - if Asteras Tripoli do not defeat Besiktas in Thursday's other Group C clash.