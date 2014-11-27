Tottenham-Partizan clash temporarily suspended
Tottenham's UEFA Europa League clash with Partizan was temporarily suspended after three separate pitch invasions in the first half.
There was little on the field for the home fans to get excited about in the first half at White Hart Lane on Thursday.
Yet a series of intrusions provided drama of an unusual nature, leading officials to call a temporary halt to the fixture in the 40th minute with the score locked at 0-0.
Unconfirmed reports suggested that all three invaders were wearing similar shirts promoting the same company.
Play subsequently resumed after a short break.
Tottenham can qualify for the competition's knockout rounds with a victory against their already-eliminated opponents.
A draw will also be enough for Spurs - if Asteras Tripoli do not defeat Besiktas in Thursday's other Group C clash.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.