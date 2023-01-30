Tottenham pursuing deal for teenage England sensation

Tottenham are pursuing a deal to sign Birmingham City's Jobe Bellingham, the younger brother of Borussia Dortmund and England midfielder Jude Bellingham.

Jobe Bellingham only signed his first professional contract with the Midland side in September 2022, but clubs from across Europe have since shown an interest in snapping up the 17-year-old. Tottenham are reportedly leading the interest, according to Football Insider (opens in new tab).

He has made 14 appearances this season in the Championship - only one of which as a starter - and has impressed elite clubs with his assured performances at such a young age.

Primarily an attacking midfielder who can also operate from either wing, Bellingham became Birmingham's second youngest debutant last year in a FA Cup fixture against Plymouth Argyle, at just 16 years and 107 days old - his brother, Jude, is the youngest to play for the club.

Should he join Spurs, Jobe will likely play further forward in Antonio Conte's preferred 3-4-3 formation, in one of the wide attacking roles. However, with Conte's future in doubt, this could well change in the coming months.

While Tottenham are reportedly leading the race for the youngster's signature in the summer, Liverpool, Newcastle and Borussia Dortmund, where Jude plays, are all also among the sides interested.

Jobe's contract at Birmingham City is due to expire in June 2024, but, like Jude, his family will likely decide on the best career path for him to play games and excel in senior football, rather than be stuck on the bench or in reserve games.

He currently plays for the England U18 side, having made three appearances in that age group.

Today's best deals on new Tottenham Hotspur shirts (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) No price information (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab)

Transfermarkt (opens in new tab) values Jobe Bellingham at around £2.6 million, though that figure will likely rise considerably should his playing time increase over the remainder of the season.

Indeed, Sky Sports report that Jude Bellingham's transfer to Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2020 cost an initial £25 million - making him the most expensive 17-year-old in history - plus several million more dependent on performance-related clauses in the contract.