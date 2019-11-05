Tottenham ready to follow protocol if they suffer racist abuse in Belgrade

Tottenham striker Harry Kane says his side are ready to follow the protocol if they suffer racist abuse at Red Star Belgrade on Wednesday.

Spurs were subjected to abuse last time they played in Belgrade in 2014 and the Champions League Group B clash is at Rajko Mitic Stadium, where Serbia fans were found guilty of racism against Portugal in their game last month.

Furthermore, Red Star fans were banned from attending the reverse fixture a fortnight ago by UEFA after they were found guilty of racism during a qualifying round match in Finland in July.

Kane has recent experience of the three-step process following the shameful scenes in Bulgaria last month, where England were close to coming off the pitch in Sofia after some abhorrent abuse.

Red Star are keen to avoid any issues, posting a video on their Instagram page, while their coach Vladan Milojevic promised there would be no issues.

Kane is hoping he is not at the centre of a storm again, but says the club are ready if the worst happens.

“Like I said before that game (in Sofia), hopefully it doesn’t happen and we play a football match.

Bulgaria fans display a sweatshirt with the words No Respect, in the stands after an announcement over the tannoy during the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying match in Sofia (Nick Potts/PA)

“If it does happen then obviously there’s a protocol in place like there was in Sofia, and as players we follow that.”

Even if there is no racism, Spurs will be subjected to an intense atmosphere at the Rajko Mitic Stadium, a place where Liverpool floundered last season.

The Reds, who went on to win the competition, lost 2-0 and Kane is keen to avoid becoming another high-profile Premier League scalp.

“Hopefully not,” he said. “Hopefully we can win tomorrow night.

“I’ve heard from a few players that the atmosphere will be very tough, very hostile.

“We have to focus on ourselves and do everything in our power to win the game. We have to make sure we’re ready.

“Three points puts us in a great position.”