Tottenham to recall Cameron Carter-Vickers from Stoke loan spell

Tottenham are to recall United States defender Cameron Carter-Vickers from his loan spell at Stoke next week.

The 21-year-old joined the Potters on a season-long deal in August but the Premier League club have decided to end the arrangement early.

Carter-Vickers, who spent last season at Swansea, has made 15 appearances for Stoke this term.

His spell at the Bet365 Stadium will now officially end on January 2.

Stoke wrote on Twitter: “The club would like to take this opportunity to thank Cameron for his efforts and wish him every success for the future.”