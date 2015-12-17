Tottenham receive council green light for new stadium

Tottenham confirmed the club's £400million renovation of White Hart Lane has been approved by Haringey Council.

The Premier League side confirmed the news via Twitter on Thursday.

"Stadium Update: We can announce that Haringey Council's Planning Sub Committee has approved the Club's new stadium proposals," the tweet read.

Tottenham hope to be able to move into the new 61,000-seat stadium in time for the 2018-19 campaign.

The club submitted a revised plan to the Haringey Council which included the provision for NFL games to be hosted at the stadium, with NFL-specific facilities, such as a retractable roof and larger changing rooms as well as extra facilities for injury recovery.

Tottenham will also need to find a new home ground for the 2017-18 season with Milton Keynes and Wembley being considered.

The plans still require the approval of London mayor Boris Johnson, who has been on record supporting Tottenham's plans to redevelop the area.