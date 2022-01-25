Tottenham report: Spurs make €45m move for 'Colombian Cristiano Ronaldo' – who could join in the next two days

Tottenham Hotspur are the latest side interested in Porto sensation Luis Diaz, dubbed 'the Colombian Cristiano Ronaldo'.

Pedro Sepulveda of Portuguese outlet SIC Noticias has reported exclusively that the 25-year-old is subject of a €45m bid from the Lilywhites, as Antonio Conte looks to rebuild his tired squad.

Both Liverpool and Manchester United have been reportedly interested in Diaz, though apparently, neither have made an official move for him during January. Tottenham's bid would be the first from a Premier League team during this window.

MORE ON DIAZ Who is Luis Diaz? Meet the Porto winger dubbed the 'Colombian Cristiano Ronaldo'

Tottenham have reportedly given Porto 48 hours to respond to the bid.

Diaz is rated significantly higher than just the €45m offered, with Liverpool apparently considering a bid of €60m earlier this window. It's probable that this opening move wouldn't be the one that gets accepted – and that the north Londoners may have to consider breaking their transfer record for the Colombian.

Tanguy Ndombele cost around £60m and looks to be heading for an exit in the closing days of the window after failing to impress Conte sufficiently to stick around. Diaz may well have to cost more than that, should Spurs wish to sign him midseason, with Porto not wanting to lose their talisman.

Conte is also keen on Adama Traore, who Tottenham hope to close a deal for this week.

