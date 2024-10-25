Tottenham revealed to have beaten Arsenal to sign key star, as details from 2022 emerge: report

Tottenham are said to have fended off Arsenal's competition regarding one of their current recruits.

Spurs, who have so far suffered an indifferent start under Ange Postecoglou, know they still have plenty of work to do before they can mix it with Mikel Arteta's men at the top of the table.

The Gunners, however, who once again look ready for a title fight this season, missed out on one player who eventually decided he was better suited playing for the other side in North London.

Details have been revealed on how Tottenham star Dejan Kulusevski snubbed Arsenal's advances in 2022

Dejan Kulusevski has slowly become a key player for Tottenham (Image credit: Getty)

Dejan Kulusevski was mistreated by former club Juventus, forced out on an 18-month loan to Tottenham, with the only facet that Spurs must front up £35 million to sign him after that.

But according to Gianluca Di Marzio, Tottenham were not the only climb vying for the Sweden international's signature, with Arsenal said to have presented a proposal to the winger.

Arsenal are said to have also wanted Dejan Kulusevski in 2022 (Image credit: Getty Images)

"After the vain attempt for the then-Viola Dusan Vlahovic, Arteta's team turned their attention to the Swede [Kulusevski] in view of the 2022 transfer market," explained the Italian journalist, explaining that the player chose Antonio Conte – ranked at no.93 in FourFourTwo's list of the greatest managers ever – over Arteta.

In hindsight, would Kulusevski have had the same impact and opportunity at Arsenal? Probably not. But it is interesting to know that Spurs will feel they got one up on their local rivals by eventually signing the 24-year-old wideman.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“I think I have everything to do very well here,” he said after first signing for Spurs back in 2022.

“I’ve been at some teams in Italy, I’ve had a lot of different coaches, learned a lot from them, had a lot of players around me so I think I’m ready for the Premier League at this age and I can’t wait to play.

VIDEO Ange Postecoglou: "We Want To Achieve Things That Have Never Been Achieved Before"

In FourFourTwo's view, Kulusevski's move from Juventus indicated one of the better pieces of business Spurs have done in the last few years. He has been an impactful player under both Conte and Postecoglou.

Tottenham are back in Premier League action this weekend, as they take on Crystal Palace away from home, bidding to build on their impressive display against West Ham United last time out.