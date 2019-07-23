Tottenham striker Vincent Janssen agrees deal to join Mexican side C.F Monterrey

Striker Vincent Janssen has left Tottenham after agreeing a deal to join Mexican side C.F Monterrey.

The 25-year-old Netherlands international joined Spurs from AZ Alkmaar in 2016 but failed to make an impact at White Hart Lane.

Janssen arrived at Spurs for a reported £17million having topped the Eredivisie scoring charts in 2015-16 with 27 goals.

In his three years at the club he made just 42 appearances, scoring six goals, and spent the 2017-18 season on loan at Fenerbahce.