Tottenham swoop for Sissoko on five-year deal

Tottenham have signed France midfielder Moussa Sissoko from Championship side Newcastle United on a five-year deal.

Everton looked the favourites to land the 27-year-old, but a twist on transfer deadline day saw Spurs swoop late on.

Confirming the move on his Twitter account, Sissoko posted: "Very happy to join @Spursofficial for the next 5 years!"

Tottenham later announced the completion of the transfer, which will see Sissoko remain with the north London club until 2021, after agreeing a fee reportedly in the region of £30million with Newcastle.

Addressing the Spurs fans in a video on Twitter, Sissoko said: "I will give everything for you, for the team and I hope we will win a lot of games, a lot of titles."

Sissoko joined Newcastle from Toulouse in January 2013 and went on to make 133 appearances for the club, scoring 12 goals.

His final appearance for Newcastle came in a 5-1 win over Tottenham back in May, and Spurs will hope Sissoko can reprise the impressive form he displayed for France during their run to the final of Euro 2016.

Sissoko becomes the third player to join Tottenham on deadline day, following Georges-Kevin N'Koudou and Pau Lopez in moving to White Hart Lane.

Tottenham also signed Vincent Janssen and Victor Wanyama during the transfer window.