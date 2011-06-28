Tottenham tracking defender Tasci

The 24-year-old centre-back was a member of Germany's World Cup squad and has 13 caps to his name, and his performances at club level are said to have alerted several Premier League sides.

Spurs' North London rivals Arsenal were also strongly linked with a move for Tasci last summer.

"Tottenham and two other English clubs are keen on Serdar," Tasci's agent Maurizio Gaudino said in The Sun.

"No discussions are yet under way, but it's down to the interested clubs to speak with Stuttgart and myself."

The 6ft1in defender has made nearly 200 appearances for Stuttgart's first team, playing 26 times as Die Roten won the Bundesliga title in 2007.

Spurs and Arsenal are both said to be keen on reinforcing their back-lines this summer, with Bolton's Gary Cahill and Blackburn's Christopher Samba reportedly wanted by both sides.