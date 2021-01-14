Tottenham transfer news: Jose Mourinho dismisses Harry Winks exit rumours

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho insists Harry Winks is going nowhere despite the midfielder being linked with a move away.

The England international was a regular starter under Mauricio Pochettino but has dropped down the pecking order since Mourinho’s arrival.

Winks did start in Wednesday’s 1-1 draw with Fulham but that was only the sixth time he has been included in the XI in a Premier League game this season.

La Liga side Valencia were said to be interested in taking Winks on loan in this month’s transfer window.

The player himself admitted in November that a lack of minutes at club level could affect his standing with Gareth Southgate and England.

But according to his manager, the 24-year-old will be at Tottenham until the summer at least.

"Nothing has changed,” Mourinho said when asked why Winks had become more involved in recent weeks.

“Good Player. A player that I like, a player that I need, a player that the squad needs.

"A player with a contract for a few years. A player we don't want to sell, a play we don't want to loan. So if somebody is working on that they are losing time.

"Even for you journalists. If you keep speaking about something that is never going to happen. Don't lose your time. Don't lose your time. That is my advice."

Winks is under contract with his boyhood club, for whom he has now made 162 appearances, until the summer of 2024.

He played 75 minutes of Wednesday’s draw with Fulham, as Spurs missed the opportunity to climb back into the top three.

Mourinho’s side have the chance to bounce back on Sunday when they face Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.

The Blades picked up their first victory of the Premier League season on Tuesday, beating Newcastle 1-0.

While you’re here, subscribe to FourFourTwo and get three copies of the magazine for just £3. It’s the perfect gift idea for anybody who loves football (including yourself)...

NOW READ

FEATURE Who every Premier League side needs to sign this January

QUIZ! Can you name the most expensive January transfers to and from Premier league teams?

INTERVIEW David Ginola says he “would love” a Newcastle return: “They deserve better…"