What the papers say

The saga of EdenHazard‘s future at Stamford Bridge has taken another twist, reports the Evening Standard. The Belgium winger’s hopes at sealing a move to Real Madrid this week have been dealt a blow by the reported imminent departure of Maurizio Sarri as head coach, the paper says.

Another potential Premier League departure over the summer could be Arsenal’s striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, according to the Times. The paper says the Gabon international has been offered nearly £300,000 a week by Chinese Super League clubs Guangzhou Evergrande and Shanghai SIPG.

Manchester United are leading the chase to sign Leicester midfielder JamesMaddison, reports the Independent.

Another potential summer arrival at Old Trafford is Lille goalkeeper MikeMaignan, but the Red Devils will have to pay more than £30m to secure the 23-year-old, reports the Daily Record.

Cardiff are keen to keep hold of goalkeeper Neil Etheridge (Mark Kerton/PA)

Cardiff are keen on keeping hold of their player of the season Neil Etheridge despite an £8m bid from Aston Villa for the 29-year-old Philippines international, reports Wales Online.

Social media round-up

West Ham can sign Fenerbahce captain Kaldirim for just £4.4m https://t.co/1ZFDKOoJXZpic.twitter.com/KnLNAtf1sO— The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) June 3, 2019

Switzerland forward Xherdan Shaqiri wants to stay and fight for his place at Liverpool, amid speculation about his future. (Source: Daily Express) pic.twitter.com/NbaxsCxwNj— Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) June 3, 2019

Players to watch

Neymar: The Brazil forward will not be allowed to leave Paris St Germain over the summer amid interest from Barcelona and Real Madrid, Marca says.

Andre Gomes is wanted by West Ham (Martin Rickett/PA)

Andre Gomes: West Ham are eager to sign the Barcelona midfielder, who spent last season on loan at Everton, the Guardian writes.

Jay Rodriguez: The former Southampton striker could be heading back to the south coast with Bournemouth keen on the West Brom man, reports the Express and Star.