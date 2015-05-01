Tottenham v Manchester City: Pellegrini expecting entertaining encounter

Manchester City will look to boost their hopes of finishing second in the Premier League when they travel to Tottenham.

City's title defence could be over before they kick-off at White Hart Lane if Chelsea beat Crystal Palace earlier on Sunday, but Manuel Pellegrini insists they are focused on finishing the campaign on a positive note.

Their away form will have to change if the Chilean is to get his wish given City have lost their last four matches on the road in the league, a run that has allowed Arsenal and Manchester United increase the pressure.

Arsenal are only behind City on goal difference with a game in hand, while United could leapfrog their fierce rivals with victory over West Brom on Saturday, placing further emphasis on beating Tottenham.

"It will be a very tough game because Tottenham are a good team with good players and a good manager," he said.

"They play in an offensive way so we must work very hard in defence. They need points to qualify for the Europa League and we must try to be near the top of the table. It is two teams who play well and try to attack.

"We are thinking just to win the next game, this moment we are two points ahead of United so its just depends on what we can do, if we can reach the second place."

The last three meetings between the two sides have been goal-fests with at least five in each encounter, City winning all three and scoring 15 in the process.

Mauricio Pochettino will be concerned by Tottenham's lack of form against Pellegrini's side given their chase for a European place against Southampton and Liverpool.

Tottenham have only won once in their previous four matches and needed a Nacer Chadli strike to earn a 2-2 draw at Southampton last weekend.

"I think that it is important in the next four games to try to take the most points possible," he said. "It is always better if you finish fifth rather than seventh. That is our real target.

"We are focused on trying to finish the season as best as possible."

Pochettino confirmed Danny Rose has returned from a hamstring injury and could feature, but Ben Davies (shoulder) and Kyle Walker (foot) are both out.

City will be without influential midfielder Yaya Toure after he was ruled out with a hamstring problem, joining captain Vincent Kompany (thigh) and forward Stevan Jovetic on the sidelines.