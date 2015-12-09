Tottenham, West Brom hit with FA charge
The Football Association has charged West Brom and Tottenham for failing to control their players during Saturday's Premier League clash.
West Brom and Tottenham have been charged by the Football Association (FA) for failing to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during Saturday's 1-1 draw.
Both sets of players confronted referee Jon Moss with six minutes of the Premier League encounter to play at The Hawthorns as a fiery encounter came to a climax.
An FA statement read: "The charge relates to an incident which occurred in or around the 84th minute of their fixture on Saturday 5 December 2015."
Both clubs have until 6pm on Friday to respond to the charge.
