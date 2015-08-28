Tottenham wrap up Son deal

Tottenham have confirmed the signing of Bayer Leverkusen striker Son Heung-min for an undisclosed fee.

The South Korea international arrives on a deal until 2020, bolstering the attacking options at White Hart Lane.

Mauricio Pochettino was known to be chasing West Brom forward Saido Berahino, but the arrival of Son – subject to a work permit and international clearance – casts significant doubt over that transfer.

Son's signing could help to kick-start Harry Kane's season, with the England striker having failed to find the net this term playing as a lone frontman.

The 23-year-old, who has 44 international caps to his name, made a total of 87 appearances during his time at Leverkusen, scoring 29 goals.

A delighted Son said: "I'm a player who really loves football. I learned the game under my father who was a football coach in my school.

"I'm looking forward to going there and performing for the Spurs fans as soon as possible. The support I get from the fans motivates me more and more.

"I've trained with both feet so I can use them freely. Bold and daring – this is how I like to try to play."