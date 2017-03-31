Tottenham's April 30 deadline for Wembley decision

Tottenham have been granted another month to make a call on whether Wembley will be their designated home venue next season.

The club have reached an agreement with Wembley National Stadium Limited to move the deadline on making a decision from March 31 to April 30.

Spurs are in the process of building a 61,000-seater stadium next to the existing White Hart Lane site and a statement released on Friday confirmed they intended to play home games at the national arena in the 2017-18 season, before taking up their new residence the following campaign.

"This is to give ourselves greater flexibility before making the final decision on the decommissioning of White Hart Lane," the statement read.

"Our intention remains to spend next season at Wembley Stadium before returning to our new stadium in Tottenham for the 2018-19 season."

Speaking on Thursday, chairman Daniel Levy said: "We continue to focus on ensuring that the future of the club is protected at all times.

"Therefore, while everyone is eager to know if this is our last season at the Lane, we shall only make the decision to decommission our historic White Hart Lane when we have greater certainty on the delivery of the new stadium."

Mauricio Pochettino's side – who face Arsenal at White Hart Lane on April 30 – played home European games at Wembley this season, winning only once in four matches.