Tottenham's derby win over Arsenal in WSL: why it's historic and how it helps Chelsea

Tottenham Hotspur beat Arsenal 1-0 in the North London derby in the Women's Super League on Saturday to make history for the home side.

Martha Thomas scored the only goal of the game following a flowing team move after 58 minutes to stun the Gunners.

Arsenal had the majority of the chances overall, with 23 attempts on goal to Tottenham's four, but Spurs were backed by a vocal home crowd.

The fixture was moved to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and in front of men's manager Ange Postecoglou, Spurs were up for the occasion.

Ahead of the game, Postecoglou had sent a message to Tottenham fans on social media encouraging them to attend, and those who did will not have been disappointed.

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy was also in attendance to watch the women's team secure a historic win – their first ever against Arsenal in the WSL.

Tottenham's win also gives Chelsea a helping hand in the title race, with the Blues still top of the WSL standings on goal difference.

Emma Hayes' side face 11th-placed Bristol City on Sunday and will have the chance to move three points clear of Arsenal.

With a winter break ahead, both Tottenham and Arsenal have played their final fixtures of 2023. The two teams return to action in the FA Cup in January, with Spurs up against Sheffield United and the Gunners taking on Watford.

