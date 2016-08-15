Tottenham's end to last season 'hard not to think about' - Kane

Harry Kane is adamant Tottenham's nightmarish end to last season and England's Euro 2016 campaign will spur him and his side on this campaign.

Kane suffered a horrid end to the 2015-16 season, with Tottenham handing the title to Leicester City, after claiming only two points in the final four matches.

That was only to be followed by England's toothless display at the European Championship in France, when they were eventually knocked out by minnows Iceland in the round of 16.

Along with his England team-mates in Dele Alli, Eric Dier, Kyle Walker and Danny Rose, Tottenham were unable to secure a victory at Goodison Park on Saturday, in a 1-1 draw with Everton.

Kane, meanwhile, admits the end to last season is tough to forget.

"It is hard not to think about it. When you are away on holiday, it is all you think about, wishing it went better and what you could have done better," he told the Mirror.

"But football is going to be highs and lows throughout your career and it is how you deal with that which makes you the player you are. You have to put stuff like that behind you. That has got to go to the back of the mind and focus on this season."

It was not an ideal start for Tottenham on Saturday, with Ross Barkley's fifth-minute free-kick sneaking past Hugo Lloris, before the French goalkeeper was forced off due to a hamstring injury.

After Erik Lamela's equaliser, Spurs had their chances to win it, however disjointed they looked at times.

Kane scored 28 goals in all competitions for Tottenham last season, and while he maintained good scoring form late in the campaign, failed to translate that into goals for England in France.

However, the 23-year-old is confident Tottenham will recover.

"We want to do better, we want to improve. We have been through it together, learned from that experience together so hopefully we can push on this year and do even better," Kane said.

"It was a disappointing end to what was a great season. You have to learn from that and be stronger. We know what we did wrong, we have to work on that for this season and hopefully we will do that and do well."