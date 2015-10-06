Tottenham's fitness too much for opponents - Dier

Eric Dier is sure that Tottenham's hard work during pre-season will continue to pay dividends this season.

Pochettino's men are currently enjoying a seven-game unbeaten run in the Premier League, and the recently converted defensive midfielder believes their physical efforts ahead of the new campaign have played an integral role.

According to the 21-year-old, his side's ability to keep going in the latter stages of fixtures often gives them an advantage over their opponents.

"We are one of the fittest teams in the league. If you look at the stats on how much ground our players cover in a match, I think we are always up there," Dier told The Daily Mail.

"This summer was really good. We stayed in London instead of going away and that really helped. We were able to get more work in and I think that is starting to show now.

"You saw our fitness level at the end of the 2-2 draw in Swansea on Sunday. We were still going strong in search of the winner.

"I don't think many teams can handle our fitness. Manchester City couldn't and nor could Swansea. We keep going for 90 minutes and teams drop off.

"Fitness is a big thing for our manager and his staff. They work us hard. The pre-season was all about running and building up your fitness."

Tottenham are once again in Europa League action this season, but the former Sporting CP man feels they are more than able to cope with their schedule.

"It won't impact on us. We've already shown this season we can play two or three games in a week," Dier added.

"Before we beat Manchester City on the Saturday we played Arsenal on the Wednesday. Then after our Europa League games we've beaten Crystal Palace and then drawn at Swansea."