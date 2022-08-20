Tottenham's Harry Kane overtakes Sergio Aguero on Premier League goals, reaches 250 for Spurs

Tottenham striker Harry Kane has overtaken Manchester City legend Sergio Aguero on Premier League goals and has now netted 250 in all competitions for Spurs following his header against Wolves on Saturday.

The England captain headed home from a corner to open the scoring in the second half and his goal turned out to be the winner in the Premier League's early game at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Kane's goal was his 185th in the Premier League, which means he has one more than Aguero, although the Spurs striker has played in 10 more matches than the Argentine.

It means he has scored more goals for a single club than any other player in Premier League history.

The 29-year-old is now fourth outright in the list of all-time Premier League scorers, behind Andy Cole (187), Wayne Rooney (208) and Alan Shearer (260).

Kane's goal against Wolves was his 250th in all competitions for Spurs and he needs just 17 more to surpass the legendary Jimmy Greaves as the club's all-time top scorer.

The goal was also Tottenham's 1,000th at home in the Premier League.

The striker's two goals so far in 2022/23 have both been crucial for Tottenham, with the winner against Wolves following last weekend's stoppage-time equaliser in the 2-2 draw at Chelsea.