Tottenham's Son Heung-min in best-ever PL scoring season after Leicester double

Son Heung-min's double for Tottenham against Leicester on Sunday has brought up a career-best goals return in the Premier League for the South Korean forward.

The 29-year-old hit two second-half goals for Spurs in their 3-1 win over the Foxes, netting after an hour and then again 11 minutes from time to boost his team's top-four hopes.

Son's first came after defender Cristian Romero twice won the ball back and the South Korean pointed at the Argentine defender in the celebrations.

His second, also following a pass from substitute Dejan Kulusevski, was a wonderful curler into the top corner with his left foot - another stunning strike for his collection of impressive goals since signing from Bayer Leverkusen in 2016.

The two goals were his 18th and 19th of the season in the Premier League, meaning he has now beaten his previous best of 17 from last term.

In 2020-21, Son netted those 17 goals in 37 matches. This season, his 19 have come in just 31 matches and he has four games left to add to that tally and finish a campaign with 20 or more Premier League strikes for the first time in his career.

And with 20 in all competitions (his other goal came in the Europa Conference League), Son needs just three more to beat his previous best of 22 - also from last season.