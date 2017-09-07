Totti to begin quest for coaching badges

Roma legend Francesco Totti will start his quest to become a fully qualified UEFA coach on September 18 as he begins life post-retirement.

Totti called time on his illustrious career in July after making 786 appearances for the Giallorossi over 25 years, scoring 307 goals and winning the 2000-01 Serie A title.

The 40-year-old opted to take up a director role with the capital club rather than prolong his playing career, but he will be back on the training pitches soon.

In a statement on their Facebook page, the Italian Coaches Association confirmed Totti will take the first step to becoming a coach this month in Rome.

"On September 18, Francesco Totti will begin the coaching course for the UEFA B licence," they wrote.