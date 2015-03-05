Toulouse deny Casanova replacement rumours

The Garonne club, who finished ninth last season, occupy the final relegation spot and it was rumoured that the Toulouse hierarchy were getting restless.

However, chairman Olivier Sadran underlined his support for the long-serving Casanova in a statement released on Thursday.

It read: "Following recent reports in the press in recent days, Olivier Sadran would like to strongly deny any rumours reporting the arrival of a new coach at the helm of the professional team.

"The chairman of TFC recalls that maintains its confidence to Alain Casanova."

Toulouse, who have been coached by Casanova since 2008, are two points from safety with 11 games to play.

They have been in the top flight since 2003.