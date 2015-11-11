Toure looks towards Ivory Coast comeback in 2016

Yaya Toure is eying a return to international football with Ivory Coast when his country resume their Africa Cup of Nations qualification campaign next March.

Manchester City star Toure has taken a break from international commitments since captaining Ivory Coast to glory in the continental competition in February.

Toure is not a part of Michel Dussuyer's squad for the back-to-back World Cup qualifiers against Liberia over the coming week, but the 32-year-old told his national federation's official website that he is not closing the door on his international career.

"I am not part of the squad list for the games against Liberia, but my heart is with them," Toure said.

"I think the next fixture after this will be in 2016, when the qualification for the 2017 African Nations Cup continues. In any case, I'll be ready."

On his time away from the Ivory Coast setup, Toure added: "With all due respect to our new coach, Michel Dussuyer, I wanted to have a moment of respite."

Toure has started 17 of City's 18 matches in all competitions this season, scoring three goals.