Toure: Manchester United still in title race

Manchester United are still one of six teams in the race to win the Premier League, according to Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure.

City are level on points with Liverpool, one adrift of leaders Chelsea in a tightly contested field after 13 games.

But Toure will not rule out the teams behind his side, including Arsenal, Tottenham and even Jose Mourinho's United, who are 11 points behind Chelsea.

The former Barcelona star thinks all six sides are capable of staying in the running until the final stages of the season.

"To be honest it's Chelsea, Liverpool, Arsenal, Tottenham, Manchester United," Toure told reporters when asked who City's title rivals were.

"The league this year is unpredictable and it's going to be decided in the last two or three months this year."

City are at home to Chelsea in a huge league clash on Saturday and Toure is in no doubt his side are at a disadvantage due to Antonio Conte's side not being involved in European competition.

The 33-year-old added: "When you are a top player and you only play once a week - like the Chelsea players, they only play once a week - it's easier to play well, it's easier to recover well and easier to take full advantage.

"It's going to be a tough game on Saturday, that's for sure. They definitely have an advantage.

"It's difficult to play midweek and then the weekend after. Sometimes with the European schedule we play on a Wednesday, like this week, and then a Saturday.

"It's sometimes tough to be focused and in these kind of games, you have to prepare well to compete."