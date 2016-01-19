Toure open to City exit, says agent

Yaya Toure will listen to any offers for a move away from Manchester City at the end of the season, according to his agent Dimitri Seluk.

Toure's time at the Etihad Stadium has been turbulent on occasion in recent years, and reports of a departure have never been too far away.

In 2014, he was linked to an exit after admitting to feeling "disrespected" by the club for not receiving a celebratory cake on his birthday.

Last season, the Ivory Coast star was believed to be a target for Inter, where he would have been reunited with former City coach Roberto Mancini, but Seluk claimed the club pleaded with him to stay.

However, Toure has since faced criticism for a perceived dip in form this term, something he vehemently denied by stating people "spoke a lot of b*******" about him.

City boss Manuel Pellegrini has stood by the 32-year-old, who produced another outlandish outburst after being beaten to the 2015 CAF Player of the Year award by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The saga over Toure's future has now been reignited, with his representative claiming the he could finally be set to call time on his City career after the completion of the current campaign.

"He will not move in January. However, in the summer things can change," Seluk told SportItalia.

"We are ready to listen to any offers that are on the table."