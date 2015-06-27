Toure targets becoming a City legend

Yaya Toure has restated his desire to stay at Manchester City in order to pay back the faith shown in him from the Etihad Stadium faithful by becoming a club legend.

Former City boss Roberto Mancini has talked openly about his desire to be reunited with the powerhouse midfielder at current club Inter.

Mancini claims that Toure has spent "six months telling me that he wanted to come to Milan", but the Ivory Coast star insists he is committed to City, where he has won the Premier League twice and the FA Cup and League Cup once.

Talking about the backing he has received from City supporters over his five years at the club, Toure told the Manchester Evening News: "It is very, very important as a person and as a football player as well when you see people are following you.

"It is difficult sometimes to disappoint them. The fans are doing brilliant for this club.

"When people show you loyalty, nothing is going by. That's why I want to stay at City. I want to stay long."

Back in April, Toure spoke of being open to the possibility of taking on "new challenges", which was interpreted by some as a suggestion he could leave City.

But the 32-year-old is instead driven by the possibility of becoming a City great, citing a desire to emulate the type of emotional bond that Milan legend Paolo Maldini, former Juventus star Alessandro del Piero and Roma striker Francesco Totti have forged with their respective clubs.

He added: "I was trying to convince some players to continue at the club and they said 'why?'

"Because it was the case of Maldini, it was the case of [Alessandro] del Piero - so many important players. [Francesco] Totti as well.

"They are staying long at the club."