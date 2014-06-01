Toure in World Cup squad despite malaria scare

The Liverpool defender was named as part of Sabri Lamouchi's 23-man squad for the tournament on Sunday even though he did not feature in their 2-1 defeat to Bosnia-Herzegovina on Saturday.

Lamouchi's squad has seen five players released from the provisional 28 with strikers Seydou Doumbie, who scored 20 goals for CSKA Moscow last season, and Lacina Traore both being cut.

The pair are joined by defenders Benjamin Angoua and Brice Dja Djedje plus goalkeeper Badra Ali in missing Ivory Coast's third appearance at a finals.

Informing the five players was a tough task for Lamouchi who admitted it brought back memories of his exclusion from France's squad for their hosting of the World Cup in 1998.

"I've known a few difficult moments in my two years as national coach," Supersport quote him as saying. "But today has been by far the most difficult day.

"I have to do my job responsibly and make tough decisions. The five players who will not take part in the World Cup have been exemplary throughout."

Ivory Coast complete their tournament preparations against El Salvador on Wednesday before opening their campaign against Japan on June 15.

Squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Boubacar Barry (Lokeren), Sylvain Gbohouo (Sewe Sport), Sayouba Mande (Stabaek)

Defenders: Jean-Daniel Akpa-Akpro (Toulouse), Serge Aurier (Toulouse), Souleyman Bamba (Trabzonspor), Arthur Boka (Stuttgart), Kolo Toure (Liverpool), Didier Zokora (Trabzonspor), Ousman Vieira (Caykur Rizespor)

Midfielders: Mathis Bolly (Fortuna Dusseldorf), Constant Djakpa (Eintracht Frankfurt), Ismael Diomande (Saint-Etienne), Max-Alain Gradel (Saint-Etienne), Cheick Tiote (Newcastle United), Yaya Toure (Manchester City), Geoffroy Serey Die (Basel), Didier Ya Konan (Hannover 96)

Forwards: Wilfried Bony (Swansea), Didier Drogba (Galatasaray), Gervinho (Roma), Salomon Kalou (Lille), Giovanni Sio (Basel)