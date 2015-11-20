Townsend reinstated to Tottenham squad

Andros Townsend has been reinstated to Tottenham's first-team squad by head coach Mauricio Pochettino ahead of Sunday's home clash with West Ham.

The 24-year-old winger has not been considered for selection since falling out with the club's fitness coach in the aftermath of Spurs' 3-1 win over Aston Villa on November 2.

Townsend was pictured apparently arguing and shrugging off Nathan Gardiner when warming down following the match, in which he was an unused substitute.

Having not been considered for the last two matches against Anderlecht and Arsenal, Pochettino has agreed to bring him back into the fold after accepting his apology.

"Andros started training with the group again on Tuesday," said the Spurs boss.

"It was a problem for which he has apologised. He is still young and needs to improve. For me, forget the past, if he deserves to be in the squad, then it is not a problem.

"We need to forget that and we need to give him the possibility to be part of the team."