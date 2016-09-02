Townsend says Rose is best full-back in Premier League

In a league showcasing some of the best left-backs in the world, Andros Townsend believes Tottenham's Danny Rose is number one.

Rose has established himself as Tottenham and England's first choice on the left following his consistent performances in the Premier League.

Crystal Palace midfielder Townsend played alongside Rose during his time at White Hart Lane and he has a high opinion of the 26-year-old.

"To be honest, the player I like playing against the most is Danny Rose," he said.

"He's probably the best left-back in the country in my eyes.

"In training at Spurs we used to go at it in the sessions and we'd kick each other a lot so I do enjoy playing against him."