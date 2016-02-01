Transfer deadline day: Bayern bring in Tasci, Teixeira to Liverpool off

Confirmation that Pep Guardiola will replace Manuel Pellegrini at Manchester City at the end of the season has arguably been the main headline on transfer deadline day, but several moves deals across Europe's top leagues have been wrapped up.

Bayern Munich have secured the services of Germany international Serdar Tasci from Spartak Moscow on loan until the end of the season, with the former Stuttgart man to provide cover for the injured Jerome Boateng and Medhi Benatia.

Alex Teixeira's proposed move to Liverpool has fallen through after Jurgen Klopp confirmed there will not be any new arrivals at Anfield.

Roma brought in Argentine winger Diego Perotti from Genoa on loan until June 2017 to add further depth to their attack, with Stephan El Shaarawy already signed in this window.

Swansea City striker Eder will spend the remainder of the 2015-16 season on loan at Lille after failing to score in 15 appearances for the Welsh club.

Borussia Dortmund have given up hopes of signing Osasuna youngster Mikel Merino, but have vowed to return for the 19-year-old come June.

There was plenty of action elsewhere in the Bundesliga, though. Hamburg signed Borussia Monchengladbach striker Josip Drmic on loan, while Stutgart signed Federico Barba and sent Robbie Kruse back to Bayer Leverkusen after an unsuccessful loan spell.

Former Italy international Fabio Quagliarella said farewell to Torino to join Sampdoria on loan with a view to make the move permanent.

Barcelona have sent Martin Montoya on loan to Real Betis after cancelling his deal with Inter, where he made just four appearances this season.

Seydou Doumbia has joined Newcastle on loan from Roma until the end of the season, with an option to make his move permanent.

Everton are poised to sign Oumar Niasse from Lokomotiv Moscow after the striker arrived on Merseyside for a medical, while Aiden McGeady has joined Sheffield Wednesday on loan for the rest of the campaign.

There could be a club record in the offing for Stoke City, who are hoping to complete a deal for Porto midfielder Giannelli Imbula reported to be worth just over £18million.

City have loaned Patrick Roberts to Scottish champions Celtic – who are also set to sign Colin Kazim-Richards from Feyenoord, pending a medical – while Bruno Zuculini has joined AEK Athens until June from Pellegrini's side.

Nigel de Jong has been released from his contract by AC Milan to complete a move to LA Galaxy, while former Milan defender Kevin Constant has joined Bologna on a free transfer.

Napoli have loaned midfielder Josip Radosevic to La Liga club Eibar, while Verona have signed Poland international Dominik Furman from Toulouse for the rest of the campaign.

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger revealed he is not expecting to make any deadline-day signings, but confirmed Mathieu Debuchy and Serge Gnabry could complete loan moves away from the club.

Tottenham have allowed Federico Fazio and Alex Pritchard to leave on loan deals to Sevilla and West Brom respectively and have sold Milos Veljkovic to Werder Bremen for an undisclosed fee.

Remi Garde has ruled out the prospect of allowing Micah Richards to join Sunderland or Joleon Lescott to move to LA Galaxy, and is keeping his options open to any possible last-minute arrivals at Aston Villa.