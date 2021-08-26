Transfer news: Harry Kane confirms Tottenham stay and begins contract talks

Harry Kane has confirmed that he will not be leaving Tottenham this month.

Manchester City have spent most of the summer trying to prise the England captain away from his boyhood club.

Daniel Levy, the long-serving Spurs chairman, refused to waver in his valuation of Kane, which was thought to be in the region of £150m.

Until recently City hoped to get a deal over the line before the transfer window closes on August 31.

But the Premier League champions have now withdrawn their interest after their latest offer of £125m was turned down.

Kane has accepted he will be staying put for the time being, writing on Twitter: "It was incredible to see the reception from the Spurs fans on Sunday and to read some of the messages of support I've had in the last few weeks.

"I will be staying at Tottenham this summer and will be 100% focused on helping the team achieve success."

Privately Kane is said to be upset at Levy's refusal to sell him, with the striker having believed he had a gentleman's agreement to depart the club under certain conditions.

According to the Daily Telegraph, Kane may now seek talks with Levy over a new contract at Spurs.

The 28-year-old's current deal runs until 2024 but Kane is desperate to secure a release clause that would allow him to leave for a fixed fee.

It is unclear whether Tottenham will be willing to do that, however, while the club may insist that any such clause becomes active only if Nuno Espirito Santo's side miss out on the top four.

There is also uncertainty over whether City will renew their interest in Kane next summer, when Erling Haaland will be on the market for around £65m.

It is fair to say the last few months have not gone to plan for Tottenham's talisman...

