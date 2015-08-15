Transfer window should close before start of season - Pulis

West Brom manager Tony Pulis has called for change to the transfer window, believing it should close before the Premier League season kicks off due to its disruptive nature.

The transfer window is open until September 1, much to the annoyance of a number of Premier League managers.

Everton boss Roberto Martinez described the situation as "very unfair" during the week amid Chelsea's ongoing pursuit of defender John Stones.

And Pulis has weighed into the debate, telling Soccer Saturday via Sky Sports: "To have a situation where you're four games into the season and you're still trying to negate and bring in players, and move players on, worry about this and worry about that - you should be concentrating solely on putting your team together.

"For some clubs it's very easy - they can just go out and get what they want because they've got the money.

"But for the majority of clubs a little bit further down the league, you have to really work hard to get what you want and what you need."

Pulis, whose team travel to Watford on Saturday, added: "It's time-consuming. The agents and the clubs, at times, wait for the last moment so they can drive the deal up, so it's very demanding and stressful in lots of respects, and I don't think this is the ideal situation for a transfer window.

"I really do think it should be finished on the Friday, then the season starts on the Saturday."