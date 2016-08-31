Traore swaps Villa for Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough have made their 11th signing of the transfer window with the capture of Aston Villa winger Adama Traore.

The 20-year-old former Barcelona winger has agreed a four-year contract at the Riverside, ending a 12-month spell at Villa Park that was plagued by injuries.

Villa had hoped Traore could keep them in the Premier League last season, but he only made 12 appearances for the club.

He will go straight into Aitor Karanka's squad to face Crystal Palace on September 10 and the Boro boss believes Traore has plenty to offer.

"He is another important player and I am expecting a lot from him," Karanka told the club's official website.

"I've known him since he was a kid. He went into the national team just after I left, but I know all about him and what he can do.

"His level is higher than he showed last season, but in the right environment I'm hoping that he will show what he is capable of."

Prior to joining Villa, Traore made four senior appearances for Barca having previously impressed in the club's 'B' team.