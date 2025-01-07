'Trent Alexander-Arnold isn't a defender - he was so lazy. With the ball, he is the best in his position, without the ball, he's one of the worst': Premier League legend lays into Liverpool star over poor showing against Manchester United

Trent Alexander-Arnold is subject to intense transfer pressure from Spanish giants Real Madrid as his Liverpool contract enters its final few months.

At just 26-years-old the right-back is regarded as one of the best ever to play in his position, winning every trophy possible with Liverpool and becoming the youngest player ever to start in three Champions League finals.

However, his defending has always come under scrutiny, and now more than ever after he put in a sub-par performance against bitter rivals Manchester United just days after a reported bid from Real Madrid.

“Trent is a great player, just not a defender!”

Trent Alexander-Arnold strutting his stuff (Image credit: Getty Images)

Known for his raking cross-field balls, excellent vision and quick thinking (looking at you, corner taken quickly), people are often quick to criticise Alexander-Arnold’s defensive abilities, with an ex-Barcelona legend going as far to suggest he ‘hates’ that side of his job.

Speaking to DisCasino, French icon Emmanuel Petit said: "I've always had the same opinion on Trent Alexander-Arnold, he's a great player with technical ability, amazing passing and vision, but he's not a defender. He hates it.”

Emmanuel Petit was an incredibly versatile player

It wasn’t a vintage performance from Alexander-Arnold against Man United and Petit was clearly left more frustrated than others after watching it.

He carried on by saying: “When you play in a team like Liverpool, they can handle that weakness, but they almost lost to Manchester United at Anfield because of him. The way Alexander-Arnold defended was horrible, he was so lazy for the Lisandro Martinez goal.

"I'm being harsh, but I'm not surprised about his ability to defend either. With the ball, Alexander-Arnold is the best in his position, without the ball, he's one of the worst.

“This game meant a lot, he knows that as he's from the city and Liverpool is in his DNA."

Recently ranked as the best right-back in the world by FourFourTwo, we think it's acceptable to look past his defensive deficiencies from time-to-time.

With Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate alongside him and Alisson Becker behind him, any mistake is not usually punished too harshly, however when it is it often comes at the worst times.

Noise of a move to Real Madrid doesn’t help either, with the Anfield faithful hoping for any indication the boyhood fan will sign a contract extension with the current Premier League leaders.

An end to the saga still seems quite distant so it’s not unfair to suggest Alexander-Arnold can expect every move to be analysed heavily over the coming weeks and months.