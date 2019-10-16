Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has been included in the Guinness Book of Records

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has earned a place in the 2020 Guinness Book of Records.

The right-back provided 12 assists in the Premier League in 2018/19, which is more than any other defender has registered since England’s top flight was rebranded in 1992.

Alexander-Arnold beat the record previously shared between two Everton players, with Andy Hinchliffe having notched 11 in 1994/95 and Leighton Baines matching that tally in 2010/11.

The Liverpool man, who set up an additional four goals in other competitions, earned his place in the history books by laying on Sadio Mane’s strike against Wolves on the final day of last season.

“It's an honour. I've always wanted to go forward and help the team to create as many chances as possible,” Alexander-Arnold said.

“It's obviously down to the lads to put the ball into the back of the net, because football is a team game and without them, the manager and all the support in the background, this record wouldn't be possible.

“I always used to read [the Guinness World Records book] as a kid because they’re fun to read, to see the different records and what people are up to all around the world. It’s an unbelievably proud moment for me and all of my family – and hopefully something that will stand for a few years.”

Alexander-Arnold was pushed all the way by team-mate Andy Robertson, who recorded 11 assists as Liverpool broke their all-time top-flight points total despite finishing behind Manchester City.

And Alexander-Arnold believes the Reds’ full-backs played a key part in their successful season, which also saw Jurgen Klopp’s side win the Champions League.

“He probably thought he had the competition wrapped up!” the 21-year-old joked of Robertson. “Near the end of the season we both hit really good form, we were both getting lots of assists and it was good to help the team in those games that we needed to win.”

Liverpool will be looking to maintain their 100 per cent winning start to the season when they face Manchester United on Sunday.

