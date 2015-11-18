Trinidad and Tobago 0 United States 0: Woodwork denies Klinsmann's men

The United States have been held to a 0-0 draw by Trinidad and Tobago in World Cup qualifying on Tuesday.

Fresh from their thrashing of St Vincent and the Grenadines, USA faced a far bigger test at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Port of Spain.

Gyasi Zardes and Jermaine Jones struck the woodwork and that was as close as the visitors came to making it two from two in Group C.

While Jones' long-range effort was well saved, Zardes perhaps should have scored with his header early in the second half.

Instead, USA shared the spoils to make it four points from two games – a record matched by Trinidad and Tobago.

While Jurgen Klinsmann would have preferred a win, he would be pleased with four points ahead of his side's next qualifier in March 2016.

Klinsmann made two changes to his team, with Tim Howard and Michael Orozco replacing Brad Guzan and Bobby Wood.

Stephen Hart did likewise as Cordell Cato and Kevan George came in and replaced Keron Cummings and Lester Peltier.

The hosts started the better of the two teams and Cardiff City man Kenwyne Jones fired wide from 20 yards after a nice turn in the 13th minute.

Cato showed off his pace just before the half-hour mark, getting beyond two markers before scuffing a tough chance wide.

USA had kept possession neatly but struggled to penetrate.

However, the visitors should have gone ahead in the 47th minute.

Jozy Altidore did the hard work down the right before crossing to the back post, where Zardes crushed the crossbar with a free header.

The woodwork denied USA once more in the 78th minute.

Jermaine Jones was given time and space 30 yards from goal and the midfielder's powerful effort was tipped onto the crossbar by Jan-Michael Williams.

That was as close as the visitors came as Trinidad and Tobago pushed for an unlikely winner with no success.