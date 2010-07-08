Troussier keen to coach Aussies again

Australian media reported on Thursday that the Frenchman would be open to talks, despite former Cameroon coach Paul Le Guen considered by many as the front-runner to land the role.

"I am still open if they want to discuss it with me," Troussier told the Daily Telegraph newspaper, adding that he would blood young players at January's Asian Cup in Qatar.

"It is a transition phase for Australia because some of the key players will be retired by the next World Cup so it's time to start a new process.

"I know this kind of process because I did it with Japan for four years (from 1998-2002)."

The 55-year-old, who took co-hosts Japan to the last 16 of the World Cup eight years ago, lost out to Dutchman Pim Verbeek for the Australia job in 2007.

"The Asian Cup is a great chance to give opportunities to the younger players," Troussier added. "I would focus on the good young players and possibly take the under-21 team to Qatar."

Australia were knocked out of the World Cup in South Africa in the group stages despite holding Ghana 1-1 and beating Serbia 2-1 after being thumped 4-0 by Germany in their opener.

Verbeek stepped down after the side's exit and will take over as national youth technical director for Morocco next month.

"It's important to start a strong local process because (Australia) have strong potential and the A-League is a strong league," Troussier said.

"Also, European clubs will be reluctant to release players in January. I know that from experience."

Australia were believed to have approached England coach Fabio Capello and made overtures to former Barcelona and current Galatasaray boss Frank Rijkaard, who both remain under contract.

