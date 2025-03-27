Troy Deeney tipped for remarkable football return despite not playing since 2023

The 36-year-old has been without a club since he left Forest Green Rovers in 2024

Troy Deeney last played for Forest Green in 2023
Troy Deeney last played for Forest Green in 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Troy Deeney could be about to make a remarkable return to professional football.

The 36-year-old striker - who left Forest Green in 2024 - has played for the likes of Watford, Birmingham City and Walsall in a career that has so far span over 20 years.

Seen regularly as a pundit and commentator as he attempts to forge a career in the football media industry, Deeney has been offered a chance to play elsewhere as he looks to keep the buzz of playing alive and kicking a little longer.

Troy Deeney offered a chance to play football once again - but for who?

Troy Deeney celebrates, with his shirt removed, after scoring the winning goal for Watford against Leicester City in the Championship play-off semi-final second leg match at Vicarage Road, May 2013

Troy Deeney scored one of the most iconic goals in the history of the Championship back in 2013 (Image credit: Alamy)

Playing over 600 games for four clubs, Deeney is seen as a seasoned veteran and even boasts two promotion medals from the Championship to his name.

An often entertaining character, the Birmingham-born forward was known for his gritty and tireless work rate on the pitch and he could yet be about to continue that esteemed career in 2025.

Troy Deeney was Watford's match-winner against Newcastle

Troy Deeney spent 11 years with Watford

As it stands, Deeney could still see himself playing for clubs in and around the EFL pyramid, but the forward has received an intriguing offer from non-league side SE Dons.

You may have heard of the popular outfit already, given their popularity from uploading Sunday league games to YouTube. But now, after multiple years at grassroots, the Dons have entered the non-league pyramid, much like Spencer Owen's Hashtag United.

Currently playing in the Southern Counties East Football League under the name of Forest Hill Park, the side are top of the table and are hoping to earn promotion in their very first year as a semi-pro outfit.

Owner Andrew McHugh (Don Strapzy), has offered Deeney the chance to come to play for his side and wants to see the former Walsall man in action.

"I'm trying to get Troy Deeney to play one game," began McHugh as he spoke via social media recently.

"Trust me Troy Deeney come and play, you told G (George Kamurasi) that you would give us one game, so I am trying to get Troy Deeney down!"

It remains to be seen whether Deeney fancies his chances in the 7th tier of English football but who knows, stranger things have happened!

We know the views would soon rack up for the Dons but Deeney hasn't played since 2023 and could perhaps make a quick cameo as suggested by Strapzy online.

Matthew is a Freelance Journalist and has racked up bylines for Manchester United, Manchester Evening News, GOAL and SPORTbible to name a few. A long-term sufferer of Scunthorpe United, he currently resides in the north-west after escaping the smog of North Lincolnshire.

