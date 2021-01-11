TS Galaxy appoint Da Gama as their new head coach

TS Galaxy have announced the appointment of Owen Da Gama as the clubs new head coach with immediate effect.

The 59-year-old will take over the coaching reins from Zipho Dlangalala, who was appointed as interim coach while the club searched for a permanent solution.

Dlangalala was in charge of the Rockets for two matches against Baroka and SuperSport United after he replaced Dan Malesela in December last year.

Da Gama has since put pen to paper on a three year deal with the Rockets and club president explain the reason behind appointing the experienced Da Gama.

'We are delighted in announcing Owen Da Gama as the Head Coach of TS Galaxy Football Club. Owen is a seasoned coach who has lots of experience in the local game. Most importantly, Owen has a good understanding of the bulk of our current squad after having worked with them at Highlands Park,' Sukazi told his club's official website.

'As a club, we took the view that we would be best placed with a coach who has experience in the local game as the season is already on the run and there is no time to orientate a coach who has never coached in DSTV Premiership.

'Given where we are in the season, we wanted someone who will hit the ground running from the onset. The fact that coach Owen has worked with most of our current crop of players gave him a notch. Unfortunately there are not too many coaches out there who tick these two critical boxes.'

Da Gama's first assignment will be against Chippa United when the two sides square off at Mbombela Stadium on Saturday with kick off set for 3.30pm.