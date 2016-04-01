Tuchel desperate for Mkhitaryan stay amid Juventus links

Thomas Tuchel is desperate for Henrikh Mkhitaryan to stay put amid speculation linking the Borussia Dortmund playmaker with a move to Juventus.

Mkhitaryan's contract with Dortmund runs until June 2017 and they could opt to cash in on the attacking midfielder if he does not sign a renewal.

Nevertheless, Tuchel is hopeful the 27-year-old, who has scored 20 goals and laid on a staggering 24 assists in 43 goals across all competitions this term, will sign a new deal with BVB.

"We want to hold on to Mkhitaryan at all costs," Tuchel said at a news conference. "Miki is a real champion and we want to keep him.

"Things are pretty clear. The ball is in his court now and I am sure he knows what to do with it.

"Talks with all players are ongoing. Everything is in our own hands at the moment."

Dortmund have been heavily linked with Bayern Munich attacker Mario Gotze in recent weeks, but Tuchel refused to confirm whether they are looking into the possibility of re-signing the Germany international.

"I cannot say anything about Gotze," Tuchel stressed.

"If I say anything about it, it will just turn into a big story again. It would not be right if I was talking about a Bayern Munich player now."