Tuchel: Dortmund players relish fighting on three fronts

Borussia Dortmund are relishing the challenge of games coming thick and fast, coach Thomas Tuchel said ahead of Sunday's Bundesliga clash against Bayer Leverkusen.

Dortmund are 11 points behind league leaders Bayern Munich, but are also competing in the Europa League, winning the first leg of their last-32 clash with Porto 2-0 on Thursday, as well as being through to the semi-finals of the DFB-Pokal.

Tuchel suggested he could rotate his squad for the trip to the BayArena and insisted playing twice a week will not be detrimental to their hopes on the domestic or European front.

"My players are used to it and love the extra challenge," he said. "They can really show what they're made of.

"It is important though, to take the time to recover properly.

"After the last game two days ago, we won't be doing too much in training today, so that we will be in the best possible condition for tomorrow's match.

"I might play fresher legs. That can rest on individual impressions."

Roger Schmidt's Leverkusen are unbeaten in six Bundesliga matches and Tuchel anticipates a tough test.

"They have quality individuals at their disposal and their style of play is very intensive" he added.

"Leverkusen are playing with lots of confidence at the moment and plenty of grit.

"I'm expecting a game at the highest level again."

Dortmund were 3-0 winners in September's reverse fixture.