Tuchel: Dortmund win not as easy as it looked

Thomas Tuchel has stressed Borussia Dortmund's 6-0 win over Legia Warsaw was not as easy as it looked and was the result of a lot of hard work.

The Bundesliga side netted three times in the opening 20 minutes, before adding three more after the interval to cruise to a comfortable victory in their Champions League Group F opener in Warsaw.

Tuchel was understandably pleased with his side's performance and hailed Dortmund's efficiency in front of goal.

"Even if it looked easy, there was a lot of our work behind it," Tuchel told reporters.

"Legia's problem was that we were very efficient in the first 25 minutes. We quickly scored goals that helped us to get more self-confidence for the remaining part of the game.

"Were Dortmund so good or Legia so weak? I don't want to be philosophical here and judge it in this way. We were just the better team, we had more scoring opportunities than Legia.

"Winning 6-0 means we put a lot of work in and I hope we will continue to work in this way. I can only give the team a big compliment."

Mario Gotze led Dortmund the way as he opened the scoring early on, his first goal since his return to the club, and the attacking midfielder was delighted to see his team bounce back from their 1-0 Bundesliga debut at the hands of RB Leipzig at the weekend in impressive fashion.

"We can be relatively satisfied with the performance," Gotze told Sky.

"We showed that we can do things differently. I am feeling very well and I am looking forward to what's ahead of us."