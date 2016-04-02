Tuchel hails impact of substitutes after dramatic win

Thomas Tuchel hailed the impact of Borussia Dortmund substitutes Adrian Ramos and Shinji Kagawa after both players scored from the bench in a thrilling 3-2 victory against Werder Bremen.

Ramos won Borussia Dortmund the points with his first touch, just two minutes after coming off the bench as a substitute, to seal a chaotic victory for Tuchel's side.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's 23rd Bundesliga goal of the season gave Dortmund the lead, but Bremen hit back through Alejandro Galvez before Zlatko Junuzovic put the strugglers ahead.

Shinji Kagawa levelled the scores again and Ramos converted Henrikh Mkhitaryan's corner to keep Dortmund five points behind Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga title race.

And Tuchel was delighted with the way Kagawa and Ramos were able to change the game in Dortmund's favour with their positivity.

"It is a great gift to have players on which one can rely, who are eager to get in the game," Tuchel told Sky.

"They cut back their ego and their resentment that they do not play from the beginning. Therefore, the biggest compliment goes to the players.

"We showed a great mentality and quality. We never got nervous and could always increase the pressure. It was a deserved victory, but also a lucky win."

Tuchel added that Dortmund now look ahead to Thursday's Europa League quarter-final against Liverpool, with Jurgen Klopp returning for the first time since Tuchel replaced him at the club.

"I allow myself to be happy today with the win and let things work again," Tuchel said.

"That was a very special atmosphere, a very special victory against Werder.

"From tomorrow, we take care of the Reds."