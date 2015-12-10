Tuchel keen to avoid Klopp's Liverpool in next round

Borussia Dortmund coach Thomas Tuchel says he would rather avoid facing Liverpool - and predecessor Jurgen Klopp - until the Europa League final after the Bundesliga outfit failed to top their group.

Dortmund needed Krasnodar to drop points at Qabala to have a chance of reaching the summit of Group C, but the Russians cruised to a comfortable 3-0 win in Azerbaijan.

However, even if Krasnodar had slipped up, Dortmund's 1-0 home defeat to PAOK on Thursday would have left them second regardless.

The result sees Dortmund, who hit the post three times as Robert Mak settled the encounter, facing a potentially tricky last-32 draw, with Klopp's Liverpool among their possible opponents in the next round.

"I would like the game against Liverpool to come last in this competition," Tuchel told a media conference.

Discussing his side's performance against PAOK, he added: "We are disappointed. We dominated the game and had some great opportunities to score.

"This defeat hurts and was also unnecessary."

Tuchel took charge at Dortmund ahead of this season, with Klopp having previously guided the club to two Bundesliga crowns and a Champions League final.