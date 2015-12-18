Tuchel 'not a fan' of January signings

Thomas Tuchel says he is unlikely to make many moves in the January transfer window unless Borussia Dortmund players ask to leave.

Dortmund have enjoyed a strong first half of the campaign and sit just five points behind Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich ahead of Saturdays's trip to take on Cologne.

The club's DFB-Pokal and Europa League commitments are set to intensify after the mid-season break, but Tuchel insists he will not be forced into making signings simply to bolster the size of his squad.

"Of course, we feel very comfortable with the number of players we have, we are fortunate that we have very few new injuries," he said on Friday.

"I'm not a fan of winter transfers. The team shows every day how hard they work and what achievements they are capable of.

"I'm not naive, I know some players are less satisfied with their role, so I can't rule anything out. I wouldn't mind if we started the second half with completely the same selection."

Looking ahead to Saturday's encounter with Cologne, Tuchel revealed both Marco Reus and Sven Bender will be forced to sit out.

"Reus is doing quite well. He's much better but it won't be possible for him to play on Sunday," he said.

"Sven Bender is questionable because we have to wait for the diagnosis."

He added of Peter Stoger's side: "It's very difficult to score goals against them. They have a very high success rate in their defensive battles and are dangerous on the counter.

"We expect a loud stadium, an enthusiastic crowd, but that's good. It's great fun to play in this stadium."