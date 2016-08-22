Tuchel pleased despite Dortmund wastefulness

Borussia Dortmund coach Thomas Tuchel felt his side could have been a little more clinical in front of goal, but declared himself satisfied overall after a comfortable 3-0 win over Eintracht Trier in the DFB-Pokal.

Trier famously stunned their illustrious opponents in the same competition 19 years ago, but there was no hint of a repeat being on the cards as Dortmund exerted an easy control over proceedings from the outset.

Shinji Kagawa helped himself to a first-half brace and Andre Schurrle scored his first Dortmund goal having joined from Wolfsburg during the close season.

Star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang featured in a strong line-up, but endured a frustrating evening in front of goal, hitting post and crossbar before spurning a pair of late chances, and Tuchel felt further gloss should have been added to the scoreline.

He told ARD: "I am very satisfied. The early lead gave us security. In the second half we created many more high-profile opportunities. We could certainly should have able to make a few more goals.

"The bottom line is we can build on this game."

Dortmund face Tuchel's former club Mainz in their Bundesliga opener this weekend and 18-year-old Felix Passlack appears well placed to start at right-back, having impressed his boss against Trier and during the DFL-Supercup loss to Bayern Munich.

"Felix Passlack has used the time [during pre-season], from the first moment [you could see] that he had big plans," Tuchel added.

"We saw that throughout the preparation. He played well against Bayern and again today. "

Passlack is keen to bring his own hard work and his team-mates' confidence to bear when the top-flight campaign begins.

"We played very well, especially in the first half," he told ARD. "With more determination, we would end up also scoring more goals.

"The whole team supported me, they give me tips and advice on what I can do better.

"In the Bundesliga on Saturday against Mainz we should just play like today and kick on."