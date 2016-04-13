Tuchel ready to attack and thrive under Anfield pressure

Thomas Tuchel insists his team will not dial down their attacking instincts in the second leg of the Europa League quarter-final against Liverpool.

The Bundesliga side were short of their best form in a 1-1 draw at Signal Iduna Park last week but Tuchel is confident his players can step up a gear to cause problems for his immediate predecessor and Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp.

"I don't care too much about the result in the first leg, I don't think it will be decisive," Tuchel told his pre-match news conference.

"We're here to attack and enjoy the game we like to play. We will need to be at our best.

"We put ourselves under pressure but it is a different kind of pressure.

"You can't deny the energy that this situation creates or takes away from you. Coming here, at Anfield, we know what we have to do.

"We are here to attack and take risks. I am proud to be a coach in this situation - if this is pressure, I love it. We are ready."

Anfield's famed Kop is set to lead a stirring atmosphere on Thursday and Tuchel says his players are excited over the prospect of taking part in a memorable European occasion.

"We're here to enjoy the great atmosphere at Anfield, approach the game with a relaxed mind and enjoy the game.

"We know it can be a difficult game. We know this game is a little milestone for us, if we step into the next round.

"We have an opportunity to immerse ourselves in the experience of Anfield and I think we will be in be a very positive frame of mind.

"Everyone knows the Kop. Everyone knows the history. Everyone knows the star players and the red shirts."