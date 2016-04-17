Tuchel satisfied with Dortmund response to Europa League exit

Borussia Dortmund coach Thomas Tuchel believes his side were not affected by their Europa League collapse against Liverpool in a 3-0 home win against Hamburg in the Bundesliga on Sunday.

Dortmund exited the Europa League despite leading 3-1 at Anfield, losing the quarter-final 4-3 on the night and 5-4 on aggregate, after a stirring fightback by Jurgen Klopp's side.

But Christian Pulisic's first Bundesliga goal and a brace from Adrian Ramos helped a much-changed Dortmund to an easy victory over Hamburg, who had goalkeeper Rene Adler sent off for a late challenge on Shinji Kagawa outside the penalty area early in the second half.

Dortmund's win closes the gap to Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich to seven points ahead of their DFB-Pokal semi-final against Hertha Berlin.

"I do not think that Liverpool was still in our minds," Tuchel told Sky after the match.

"I found it rather positive that we were able to concentrate on a task again.

"We had a lot of changes in the starting lineup. We had to find the positions and the pass rhythm.

"Hamburg's defending was aggressive and toxic. It just felt a little tough, but it's also not a crime.

"We have won 3-0 and are very satisfied. We are confident for the DFB cup match in Berlin on Wednesday. We want to reach the final."