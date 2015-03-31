Tunisia to compete in AFCON after apology
Tunisia will be allowed to compete for a place at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations after they issued an apology to the African Football Confederation following accusations of bias.
The Tunisian Football Federation (FTF) levelled the allegations against CAF following their controversial 2-1 defeat to Equatorial Guinea in the AFCON quarter-finals on January 31.
Tunisia were incensed by a number of decisions from Mauritian referee Rajindraparsad Seechurn, including the award of a controversial penalty to Equatorial Guinea in second-half stoppage-time.
Players and officials from Tunisia confronted the referee on the pitch at full-time amid unrest in the stands at Estadio de Bata.
The FTF appealed against a fine of $50,000 for the actions of their players and officials from CAF, who stated that FTF president Wadie Jary would be issued with a ban while Tunisia would be expelled from the 2017 AFCON unless a formal apology or a letter with irrefutable, tangible evidence to substantiate the claims of bias was provided.
And the matter has now been resolved after the FTF opted to apologise, although a Tunisian appeal against their fine was rejected.
Qualification for the 2017 AFCON starts in June, with the draw to be made on April 8.
