Tunisia to compete in AFCON after apology

The Tunisian Football Federation (FTF) levelled the allegations against CAF following their controversial 2-1 defeat to Equatorial Guinea in the AFCON quarter-finals on January 31.

Tunisia were incensed by a number of decisions from Mauritian referee Rajindraparsad Seechurn, including the award of a controversial penalty to Equatorial Guinea in second-half stoppage-time.

Players and officials from Tunisia confronted the referee on the pitch at full-time amid unrest in the stands at Estadio de Bata.

The FTF appealed against a fine of $50,000 for the actions of their players and officials from CAF, who stated that FTF president Wadie Jary would be issued with a ban while Tunisia would be expelled from the 2017 AFCON unless a formal apology or a letter with irrefutable, tangible evidence to substantiate the claims of bias was provided.

And the matter has now been resolved after the FTF opted to apologise, although a Tunisian appeal against their fine was rejected.

Qualification for the 2017 AFCON starts in June, with the draw to be made on April 8.